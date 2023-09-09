Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 150,785 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 150,785 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.76. 10,202,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,614,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.