Cresta Advisors Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NOBL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 237,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
