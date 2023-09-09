Cresta Advisors Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NOBL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 237,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.