BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 867.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $690.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $705.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

