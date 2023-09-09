ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Holdings Trimmed by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,067 shares during the period. ChampionX comprises approximately 3.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $65,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,978 shares of company stock worth $8,194,768. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 1,222,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,352. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

