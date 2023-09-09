Cercano Management LLC Sells 35,478 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,478 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 0.9% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

View Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $495.13. The stock had a trading volume of 245,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,232. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.