Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 3,357,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,730. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

