Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $206.50. 622,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,337. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

