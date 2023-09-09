ClearBridge Investments Ltd Sells 1,828,951 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,828,951 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 1.7% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $52,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $33.82. 6,115,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,395. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

