American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,132 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.9% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of American Water Works worth $61,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 587,126 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,451,000 after acquiring an additional 82,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.73. 999,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,054. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

