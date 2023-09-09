SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,916,540,000. Finally, Wealth CMT acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $346.51 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.44.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

