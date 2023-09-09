Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

