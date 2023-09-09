Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 138,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 90,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $164.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

