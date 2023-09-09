Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,898 shares during the period. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 516,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 585,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

FUMB stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

