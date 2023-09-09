First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after buying an additional 1,007,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,051 shares of company stock worth $13,186,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $177.47 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

