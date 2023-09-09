First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $668.88 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $665.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $585.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.82%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

