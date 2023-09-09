Formula Growth Ltd. Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Formula Growth Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 1.4% of Formula Growth Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.23 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

