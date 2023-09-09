First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

