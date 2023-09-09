Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 4,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:A opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

