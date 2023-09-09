Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,712 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

