Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $27.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3,646.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 67,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 412,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 89,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT opened at $94.37 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

