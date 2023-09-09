Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 49,090 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,627,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 492,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,941,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $16,244,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.41.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

