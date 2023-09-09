Fort L.P. Sells 1,257 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.72.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

