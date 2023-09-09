Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,040,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

