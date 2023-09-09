Fort L.P. Has $321,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.8% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $252.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

