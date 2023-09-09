Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Fort L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Fort L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $830.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $772.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $847.50. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

