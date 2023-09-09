Fort L.P. Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60.1% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,324,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,230 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 221,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after buying an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.