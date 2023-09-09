Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Fort L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.9% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

