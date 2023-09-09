Generation Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,877 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 4.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.89% of Applied Materials worth $919,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $2,457,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 310.3% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 187,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $877,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $147.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.