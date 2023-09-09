Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.