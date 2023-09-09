Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 1,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total transaction of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $830.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $771.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.