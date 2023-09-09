Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $137.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.95.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

