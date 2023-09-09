Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 355.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,719 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Oracle by 541.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 792,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $73,621,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Oracle by 105.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 153,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $11,616,615,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.72.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

