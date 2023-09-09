Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,470 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,470 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $105.45. 1,899,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,737. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.57 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

