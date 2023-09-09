Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,758 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.05. 875,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

