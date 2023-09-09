iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.92. 5,785,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,186. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

