Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after acquiring an additional 878,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,638,916,000 after buying an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,191,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,865,678,000 after buying an additional 756,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD opened at $328.73 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.20.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

