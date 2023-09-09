MAS Advisors LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MAS Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.72.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.26 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.