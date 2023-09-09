NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 126.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.36 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

