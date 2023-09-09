HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 185 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.71 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

