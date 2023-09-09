HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $1.97 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
Prudential Financial Stock Performance
PRU opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Company Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential Financial
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.