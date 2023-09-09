HCR Wealth Advisors Has $2.94 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 30,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 372,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after purchasing an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.