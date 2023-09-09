Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $285.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.86 and its 200-day moving average is $263.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

