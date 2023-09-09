Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $285.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.