Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.48 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About RTX

Free Report

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

