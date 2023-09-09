Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 7,332 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $354,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.