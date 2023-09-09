Trek Financial LLC Acquires 37,482 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 898.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.86 and a 200-day moving average of $263.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.