Mirova Reduces Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mirova lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Ossiam increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 45.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 88.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after acquiring an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 76.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $195.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

