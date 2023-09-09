Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 139,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,981. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

