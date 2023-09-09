Minerva Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Kewaunee Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.37. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $19.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

About Kewaunee Scientific

(Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

