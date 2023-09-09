Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,669,001 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of Citigroup worth $114,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

